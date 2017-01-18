Liberia: Bong County Lawmaker Wants

As Liberians prepares for the pending October 10, 2017 general and presidential elections, Bong County Representative George Mulbah is rallying massive support for pre-trail detainees to participate in the upcoming process.

George Mulbah, who has already forwarded the communication to plenary to engage the National Elections Commission (NEC), said it is important for pretrail detainees to take part in the pending electoral process.

Making the statement in an exclusive interview over the weekend in Monrovia, Mulbah noted that pre-trail detainees have the right to exercise their franchise and it is against the backdrop that he brought the issue to the attention of his colleagues at the House so as to engage NEC to see how best Liberians who have not yet been convicted are provided the opportunities to register and participate in said process.

He maintained that section one of the election law of Liberia states that "only those who are convicted for a crime, mad or mentally unbalanced people are not supposed to participate in election or voting process".

According to him, pre-trial detainees do not in any way mean that they are convicted for the crime levied against them, and as such, they should been given the opportunity to part take in the exercise as per their rights.

"There are many who believed that when you are detained your right is been denied, which is not true, being detained does not in any way mean you are guilty of the crime; this is why we want our colleagues to ensure that that NEC take note of this by carrying a mobile money registration process for them", he explained.

Mulbah further added that pre-detainees are not responsible for the delay of cases at the court, but it is rather the failure of government to carry out speedy ruling into matters.