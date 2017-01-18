Sierra Leone: Human Rights Commission Presents Report to President Koroma

The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) through the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Wednesday January 18, 2017, presented the ninth edition of its annual report on the State of Human Rights in Sierra Leone.

The report, according to the Chairperson of HRCSL, Brima Abdulai Sheriff, covers the period 1st January to 31st December, 2015.

Receiving the report, President Koroma expressed optimism that the report contains no record of outstanding human rights violation; an indication that the country is making progress. He assured of government's commitment to strengthen the Commission. "We are committed to whatever it takes to strengthen the Human Rights Commission," he reiterated, and urged the Commission to stay engaged and focused in the discharge of its duty as a human rights watchdog.

The president further acknowledged specific challenges of the Commission regarding office space, equipment and the appointment of additional commissioners. He assured of looking into those challenges, pointing out that government is currently working on the appointment of additional Commissioners for the efficiency of the Commission.