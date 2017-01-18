Egypt: Military Court Sentences Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide to 10 Years in Jail

Cairo — Military court sentenced on Wednesday Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Badie to ten years in prison for "involvement in violent clashes" in North Sinai.

Forty-eight other defendants were sentenced to life in prison, and 20 were acquitted in the same case.

The events of the case date back to 2013, following the forced dispersal of pro-Brotherhood sit-ins in Rabaa al-Adaweya and al-Nahda squares.

The North Sinai criminal court referred the defendants to a military court in 2015.

The prosecution investigations charged them with "storming into Ber Al-Abd police station, and seizing personal documents related to the interior ministry, as well as facilitating escape of defendants in custody."

Moreover, the defendants were charged with belonging to an outlawed organisation.

Egypt listed the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation in December 2013.

The state insists the Brotherhood is behind the wave of militancy which has targeted security personnel since mid-2013.