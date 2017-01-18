18 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Military Court Sentences Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide to 10 Years in Jail

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Military court sentenced on Wednesday Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Badie to ten years in prison for "involvement in violent clashes" in North Sinai.

Forty-eight other defendants were sentenced to life in prison, and 20 were acquitted in the same case.

The events of the case date back to 2013, following the forced dispersal of pro-Brotherhood sit-ins in Rabaa al-Adaweya and al-Nahda squares.

The North Sinai criminal court referred the defendants to a military court in 2015.

The prosecution investigations charged them with "storming into Ber Al-Abd police station, and seizing personal documents related to the interior ministry, as well as facilitating escape of defendants in custody."

Moreover, the defendants were charged with belonging to an outlawed organisation.

Egypt listed the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation in December 2013.

The state insists the Brotherhood is behind the wave of militancy which has targeted security personnel since mid-2013.

Egypt

Lacklustre, Bruising Battle as Pharaohs Tackle Eagles

Egypt and Mali served a dour offering in their opening Group D game at the African Nations Cup finals on Tuesday,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.