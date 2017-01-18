18 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: How Many National Assembly Members Voted for a State of Emergency?

HOW MANY NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEMBERS VOTED FOR A STATE OF EMERGENCY?

According to the Constitution two thirds of the National Assembly members must vote yes before a state of emergency could be extended. This requires a roll call until 36 members give their support.

Secondly, the National Assembly is not allowed to pass any bill that deprives a person of an acquired right.

Hence, Foroyaa will conduct its interviews to find out who voted in support of a state of emergency and whether there was a roll call to confirm the two thirds majority.

