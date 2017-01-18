Sierra Leone: Self - Assessment Underway At BSL

Consistent with the commitment of the Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone, Dr Kaifala Marah, to build a modern and efficient central bank, the Bank of Sierra Leone has adopted a Self-Assessment Tool-kit as a bank wide service appraisal mechanism.

Speaking to staff recently, Governor Marah, expressed resolve to anchor the Bank on a highly qualified, efficient and motivated workforce, supported by modern tools and infrastructure. The tool-kit, he noted, will enable Departments to development a list of assessment indicators, based on services they offer the bank.

Self-assessment is already underway bank wide. It will publicly disclose for the first time, the effectiveness of service delivery across the Bank. The aim is to strengthen peer review and internal self-evaluation, to cultivate efficient application of the Bank's resources in pursuit of its objectives.

The exercise will motivate Departments to address challenges and grow performance in a realistic manner but consistent with the vision and mission of the Bank.