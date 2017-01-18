Sierra Leone: Four Teams to Battle Swasal-North Title

Four teams; Wusum Stars FC, Allan Thababan FC, Area Best FC, and Ocean Boys FC will battle for this year's Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone (SWASAL) Northern Regional branch fund-raising gala in Makeni.

The fund-raising gala, which would be hosted at the Wusum Filed in Makeni, shall kick-start on Saturday January 21, with Area Best taking on Ocean Boys and the following day, town favourites, Wusum Stars, will lock horns against their arch rivals, Allan Thababan FC.

According to the SWASAL-North chairman, Sheku Turay, the tournament was specially designed to raise fund in complementing the effort of the National executive for the supports they have been offering to his region.

"This is also part of our activities for this year and to also raise funds for our operation within the region. That is why we are grateful to the national executive for their continued support towards the association," Chairman Turay said.

The grand-final has been scheduled for Sunday, 29 January, as the winners from both clashes will progress to the final day of the gala.