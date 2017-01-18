18 January 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Four Teams to Battle Swasal-North Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Four teams; Wusum Stars FC, Allan Thababan FC, Area Best FC, and Ocean Boys FC will battle for this year's Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone (SWASAL) Northern Regional branch fund-raising gala in Makeni.

The fund-raising gala, which would be hosted at the Wusum Filed in Makeni, shall kick-start on Saturday January 21, with Area Best taking on Ocean Boys and the following day, town favourites, Wusum Stars, will lock horns against their arch rivals, Allan Thababan FC.

According to the SWASAL-North chairman, Sheku Turay, the tournament was specially designed to raise fund in complementing the effort of the National executive for the supports they have been offering to his region.

"This is also part of our activities for this year and to also raise funds for our operation within the region. That is why we are grateful to the national executive for their continued support towards the association," Chairman Turay said.

The grand-final has been scheduled for Sunday, 29 January, as the winners from both clashes will progress to the final day of the gala.

Sierra Leone

Nigeria Solicits Sierra Leone's Support for Commissioner for Peace & Security, AU Commission

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Kayode Fayemi, was yesterday Thursday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.