18 January 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Agnes Mansaray Sets New School Records in U.S.A

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Agnes Mansaray is set for greater achievements and some scintillating performances in 2017 as she followed her stellar output in the Half Marathon back in the Fall with a new school record for her College in the 1000M (One Thousand Meters) event, as she destroyed the record while taking part at the University of Iowa Hawkeye Invitational Indoor Track & Field Meet.

Her performance in the event was the leading time for all Junior college athletes in the USA.

Agnes, a High School Track Phenom in Philadelphia USA, is a Sierra Leonean athlete, who now seems destined to rock the Track world in years to come.

She is an 800 and 400 meters specialist, who is now at the cusp of global stardom. She currently attends the Central Iowa Community College where she has now made her mark by setting a new school record in the 1000 Meters, which by the way, will also be a new national record for Sierra Leone.

The records will be subject to verification and ratification after all necessary facts are checked.

Sierra Leone

Jammeh Is Recruiting Mercenaries - Reports

Mercenaries in Banjul from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Casamance, according to Gambian newspaper. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.