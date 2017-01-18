Uganda: Better Days Await Cranes At AFCON, Says Ex-Striker Oketayot

A former Uganda Cranes striker Moses Oketayot says better days await the national team in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon.

Oketayot however notes that going by the team's performance on Tuesday against Ghana, the Cranes need to attack much more aggressively and consistently to win the remaining games.

The Cranes lost 1-0 to the Black Stars in their Group D opening game.

This was the first Afcon game for the Cranes in 39 years, having last participated in the continental tournament in 1978. Ironically, their last game was against Ghana, to whom they lost 2-0 in the finals.

And now the 1980s Cranes star says tactician Milutin Micho Sredojevic must also bolster the team's defence in order to remain solid and pose bigger challenges to other teams in the remaining games.

Otekayot was in the national team between 1980 and 1985. The retired prisons warder also featured for Maroons FC, BAT FC and Gulu United among other clubs.

Asked if Ghana would have scored without defender Isaac Isinde conceding the 32nd minute penalty, Oketayot said the two opposing teams would have shared the spoils.

Denis Ojwee, a Gulu based FIFA referee instructor says the Cranes made Ugandans proud after 39 years of waiting. He is optimistic that the team will do better in other games if they maintain the aerial balls they played in the last half of the game.

The Cranes face Egypt and Mali in their remaining matches.

Yesterday's game brought football fans in Gulu district to their knees as they watched from bars, video halls and sports betting centres. They expressed mixed reactions to the way the Cranes played.

The tense atmosphere that engulfed Gal's Sports Betting Centre in Gulu town soon changed into cheers as Cranes goal keeper Denis Onyango denied the Black Stars by making point-blank saves.