Uganda: Govt Takes Fresh Samples From Masaka Avian Flu Affected Areas

Masaka — Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries has deployed experts to carry out further detailed investigations into Avian Influenza infection cases that were reported in Masaka District.

Last week, the ministries of Health and Agriculture declared an outbreak of a rare strain of Bird Flu identified as 'Avian Influenza' type H5N1 that struck the districts of Masaka, Kalangala and Wakiso.

Today (Wednesday), a team of epidemiologists from the ministry of Agriculture have started combing landing sites and villages in most hit Sub County, Bukataka in Masaka District to evaluate the magnitude of the problem.

Dr Kenneth Mugabi, a senior veterinary officer in-charge of Epidemic Animal Diseases at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, led a team of experts that took fresh samples from affected birds for further e¬xamination.

"Although the first samples tested positive to the virus, we are also going to do additional investigations to establish the magnitude of the problem to guide the ministry's appropriate actions," he said.

The epidemiologists took with them fluids and droppings from the sick ducks and chicken from the landing sites of Lambu and Kachanga that have presented with highest infection cases and bird deaths in the entire district.

At Lambu Landing site, the team found visibly infected birds that included; chicken, ducks, turkeys and wild-water birds some of which had already died. There were also scenes of people freely mixing with sick birds.

"We also intended to engage with the affected community and local leaders, to pass on precautionary measures that can help prevent further spread of the virus," Dr Mugabi explained.

In a meeting with the local leaders and affected person at Bukakata Sub -county headquarters, Dr Mugabi cautioned the community against their habit of sharing shelter with animals and birds, which they have found so common almost at all the landing sites. "This exposes human being to higher risks of contracting the infection, which is on its own dangerous to human being," he noted.

Avian Flu virus has a case fatality rate of 50 percent in human beings, implying that if acquired; five of every ten infected human beings will eventually face death, according to Dr Mugabi.

As a prevention mechanism, the team instructed the local authorities including police to tighten the imposed quarantine against any transportation of birds and their products from and to the Sub County to avoid spreading the virus to the neighbouring areas where it is not yet reported.

However, Mr Aloysius Jjuko, the Bukataka Sub County chairperson blamed the authorities for taking long to respond to the outbreak which, according to him was cited almost a month ago.

Mr Jjuko, who has so far lost close to 200 birds, asked government to speed-up public sensitisation before the disease spreads to humans.