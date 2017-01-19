Uganda: Leaders Laud Govt Plan to Compensate Absentee Landlords

Nakasongola — Nakasongola District leaders have welcomed a government initiative to have some of the absentee landlords compensated in order to reduce the number of land disputes in the area.

The Uganda Land Commission recently paid four out of 30 absentee landlords in Nakasongola, already lined up for payment using the Land Fund .

Ms Margaret Komuhangi, the district Woman MP, said the move will help address the high rate of crime in the area which is partly caused by land disputes.

"We have to acknowledge the fact that the land problem in Nakasongola District partly accounts for slow progress in development projects due to land ownership uncertainty," Ms Komuhangi said.

"We now have a starting point to have some of our people finally settled after the recent payment of four absentee landlords. We have a planned sensitisation programme led by the Uganda Land Commission regarding the Land Fund programme," Ms Komuhangi told the Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday.

She also said about 80 per cent of land in the district is owned by absentee landlords, which has led to endless land evictions and sometimes resulted in loss of lives, according to district officials and residents.

"We are close to resolving one of the biggest challenges facing our people and we pray that the remaining landlords are also compensated to allow people settle peacefully," Mr Sam Kigula, the district chairperson, said.

Mr Kigula said he had witnessed cases where a village with more than 200 families is threatened with eviction, leading to unnecessary displacements of residents.

He however, claimed that some of the landlords are hesitant to sell their land to government, claiming it undervalues it and yet they go through a hustle to get the money.

Uganda Land Commission chairperson Baguma Isoke confirmed the developments in Nakasongola and the other parts of Uganda.

"The commission has been constrained by lack of funds to effectively cover the planned activities on time. We have so far cleared more than 308 landlords since 2002. The commission now seeks about Shs112b to pay about 400 landlords across the country," he said.

Five years ago, Parliament passed the Land Amendment Act, 2010, which government said was to protect tenants from illegal evictions. However, Buganda Kingdom, opposed the legislation, saying a new law was uncalled for since there were already existing laws which government had failed to enforce.