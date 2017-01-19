19 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Firm Stocks 25 Crater Lakes in Kabarole

By Francis Tusiime

Kabarole — In a bid to promote the fishing industry, a private company, Ferdsult, has stocked 10 million fishlings in 25 creator lakes in Kabarole District.

The firm was contracted by district leaders in 2015 to restock the lakes for 10 years.

Mr Richard Asiimwe, the project coordinator, said the Shs1.5b project is aimed at improving the fish industry in the district, which was stuck for a long time due to poor fish breeds.

"Our company entered a 10- year Memorandum of Understanding with Kabarole District local government to restock fish in the 25 crater lakes. We have restocked good breed fish that weigh 100 kilogrammes from the original fish that was weighing less," Mr Asiimwe said on Tuesday.

He said the project that started in 2016, has so far created jobs for the local communities and other unemployed youth in the district.

They, however, intend to employ more when harvesting kicks off.

"We intend to build a fish feed industry in Kabarole this financial year and this will create more employment opportunities and also provide ready market to the local communities," he said.

"We also intend to put up a fish breeding industry in Kabarole District; this will produce good fish breeds that will be supplied in different parts of the Rwenzori region."

Mr Godfrey Ogwang, the Kabarole District deputy chief administrative officer, said the project has been ranked as the best performing in the district based on the terms of the contract.

Mr Ogwang said the project will increase the supply of fish in the district.

Mr Godfrey Kinyata, the district fisheries officer, said they are willing to attract more investors in the fish industry in the district.

