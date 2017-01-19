Uganda: Army, Police Search for Six Missing Guns

Kasese — The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Mr James Mwesigye, has said the army and police will stay in the district until guns taken by unidentified people during clashes are recovered.

The total number of guns lost during clashes is yet to be revealed by police but they allegedly went missing since 2012 during clashes between militia and government forces.

"The deployment has no harm on locals but only to those who are enemies of peace. The militia at first took 12 guns and only six have been recovered and others are still missing, which is a threat to the government, people and other communities in the region," Mr Mwesigye said.

He told journalists on Monday that one gun was recovered from the royal palace, which belonged to a one Godfrey Kasimba who was attacked and killed from Kidodo Police Post.

The Special Presidential Adviser for Rwenzori Affairs, Ms Christine Muhindo, asked the youth to distance themselves from acts of violence since 'clan leaders have taken a step to building a strong relationship with government.'