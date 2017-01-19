19 January 2017

Uganda: IMF Warns of Global Economic Risks Despite Rise in Growth Rate

By Martin Luther Oketch

Kampala — After raising the world economic growth for 2017 to 3.4 per cent and 3.6 for 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that global economy faces two downsides risks.

The risks, according to the IMF updated World Economic Outlook for 2017, affect developments of all the 189 IMF member countries including Uganda.

"Recent political developments highlight a fraying consensus about the benefits of cross-border economic integration. A potential widening of global imbalances coupled with sharp exchange rate movements, should those occur in response to major policy shifts, could further intensify protectionist pressures. Increased restrictions on global trade and migration would hurt productivity and incomes, and take an immediate toll on market sentiment," said the IMF.

The IMF says in those advanced economies where balance sheets remain impaired, an extended shortfall in private demand and inadequate progress on reforms (including bank balance sheet repair) could lead to permanently lower growth and inflation, with negative implications for debt dynamics.

The IMF says high corporate debt, declining profitability, weak bank balance sheets, and thin policy buffers imply that these economies are still exposed to tighter global financial conditions, capital flow reversals, and the balance sheet implications of sharp depreciations.

The IMF further warned that increased geopolitical tensions and terrorism could also take a large toll on global market sentiment and economic confidence.

Positive side

On positive note, Mr Obstfeld said an accumulation of recent data suggests that the global economic landscape started to shift in the second half of 2016, pointing out that developments since last summer indicate somewhat greater growth momentum coming into the New Year in a number of important economies.

"Our earlier projection that world growth will pick up from last year's lackluster pace in 2017 and 2018, therefore looks increasingly likely to be realized. At the same time, we see a wider dispersion of risks to this short-term forecast, with those risks still tilted to the downside. Uncertainty has risen," he said.

Uganda

