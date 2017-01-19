Photo: The Citizen

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly heads a crime gang. Mara Regional Police commander Ramadhani Ng'anzi said the suspect was arrested in Nyanza Village, Butiama District.

The suspect was found in possession of two shot guns, military and police uniforms, number plates for vehicles and motorcycles. He is also said to have been caught with a generator, hospital bed sheets, clothes and motorbike tyres at a hideout in the area.

According to the RPC, initial investigations reveal that the seized motorcycle number plates have been spotted on bikes allegedly used in past robberies. The regional police chief also confirmed that in a separate incident, two other members of the criminal gang were arrested.

They include a 35-year-old resident of Butiama and a 30-year-old resident of Musoma. They were allegedly found in possession of a sub machine gun and 24 rounds of ammunition.