19 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Criminal Syndicate Kingpin Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Inspector General of Police Ernest Mangu (file photo).

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly heads a crime gang. Mara Regional Police commander Ramadhani Ng'anzi said the suspect was arrested in Nyanza Village, Butiama District.

The suspect was found in possession of two shot guns, military and police uniforms, number plates for vehicles and motorcycles. He is also said to have been caught with a generator, hospital bed sheets, clothes and motorbike tyres at a hideout in the area.

According to the RPC, initial investigations reveal that the seized motorcycle number plates have been spotted on bikes allegedly used in past robberies. The regional police chief also confirmed that in a separate incident, two other members of the criminal gang were arrested.

They include a 35-year-old resident of Butiama and a 30-year-old resident of Musoma. They were allegedly found in possession of a sub machine gun and 24 rounds of ammunition.

Tanzania

Will Coming By-Elections Reset Political Landscape ?

I have, for quite a while now, been scrutinising the by-elections scheduled for Sunday, January 22. My trips to most of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.