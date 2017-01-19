18 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Gambian Vice President Resigns As Jammeh Remains Defiant

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
Isatou Njie-Saidy.
By Nicholas Ibekwe

In what is clearly the biggest indication that the President of The Gambia, Yayha Jammeh, has lost control of his government, the country's Vice president, Isatou Njie-Saidy, on Wednesday resigned.

She announced her resignation hours before official end of the tenure of Mr. Jammeh's administration as the country's political impasse gets worse over the refusal of Mr Jammeh to relinquish power to the President-elect Adama Barrow who was scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday.

The country's minister of higher education, Aboubacar Senghore, who was appointed to the position last July, also resigned on Wednesday saying he cannot serve in the post beyond the tenure of the outgoing president.

"Given my strong religious and legal background, I feel it is now ethically and legally speaking time to step down as minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology and Religious Affairs as the constitutional mandate of the current government expires today, Wednesday 18th January 2017," he wrote in his resignation letter to Mr Jammeh.

The resignation of Mr. Senghore, who was the country's former foreign affairs minister, brings the number of minister that have resigned from Mr Jammeh's cabinet since the political logjam to eight.

More on This

A source who asked not to be named for fear of being arrested, told PREMIUM TIMES that the increasing resignation of ministers may have forced Mr. Jammeh to dissolve his cabinet.

PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to verify the if Mr. Jammeh has indeed dissolved his cabinet.

Having lost all legal avenue to stop the inauguration of Mr. Barrow, the Gambia president, relying on a motion by the parliament, controlled by his party, declared a 90-day state of emergency, which effectively extended his hold on power.

The situation in the tiny West African country has become dire after the failure of a team of leaders from the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, failed to convince Mr. Jammeh to allow for peaceful transition.

ECOWAS has since prepared troops drawn from countries in the region including Nigeria to forcibly remove Mr. Jammeh from office.

Reports indicated that a Nigerian warship was already sailing towards the country on Monday.

On Wednesday, thousands of Western tourists trying to leave the country before the expected deployment of the regional force, gathered at Gambia's international airport.

The BBC also reported that Senegalese troops had moved closer to the Gambian border on Wednesday.

More on This

Govt Confirms Deployment of Fighter Jets, Soldiers to Gambia

The Nigerian government has confirmed that it has deployed fighter jets and at least 200 soldiers to join their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.