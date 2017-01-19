The Joint Military Operation in Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe, on Wednesday dismissed claims of responsibility by a militant group on a supposed explosion at an oil field in Ughelli, Delta.

Lt.-Col. Olaolu Daudu, Spokesman of the Joint Task Force, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the reports were frivolous and false as troops in the area reported no breach of the pipeline as claimed.

He explained that the fire caused by residents who burnt bushes near the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) oil field was falsely presented as an attack by a faceless militant group.

NPDC is a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Development Company (NNPC).

"The incidence that occurred was a fire-outbreak as a result of bush burning escalated by previous oil spill from one of the facilities of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

"The oilfield is located at Ekiugbo Afiesere and Inene Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta.

"It should be noted that no pipeline was affected, neither was there any explosion.

"The Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe wishes to caution all from propagating discord and unsubstantiated stories in order to seek relevance and cause unnecessary tension, to desist from such practice.

"They should rather be guided by national interest and security as they go about their professional duties," Daudu said.