Nigeria: U.S. to Partner Nigeria On Religious Freedom

The Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Abuja,Mr David Young, has reiterated the embassy's

commitment to partnering withNigeria to uphold religious freedom.

Young made the commitment on Wednesday at an occasion to commemorate"Religious Freedom Day" held at

Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja. "We at the U.S. Embassy and the U.S. Government as a wholeare committed to partnering with Nigeria to uphold religious freedom," he said.

He said that the embassy supports programmes that help buildinterfaith networks that promote religious tolerance.

These, according to him, included bringing together Muslimand Christian youth on a football pitch in the spirit of teamwork and fairplay, gathering religious leaders from across denominations to speak out and take action against corruption which fuels violent extremism, and engagingcommunity leaders to set an example of tolerance, openness, and support.

The envoy expressed concern that "unfortunately, in too manycountries around the world, the ability of individuals to live in accordancewith their conscience is under attack."

This, he said, is happening because centralized regimes andnon-state actors use violence and coercion in an attempt to prevent personsfrom pursuing their freedom of religion or beliefs.

He however said "the U.S Government places great importanceon protecting religious freedom and promoting interfaith tolerance andunderstanding, which, according to him, are central to peace and security of American society.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Nile University, Dr.Huseyin Sert, said "Nigeria is recognized as one of the world's most religiouscountries. In other words, a Nigerian's identity is deeply rooted in hisreligious convictions."