Nigeria: I Intend to Quit Music in 2020 - Mr Eazi

Hip-hop act, Mr Eazi, says he intends to quit music in 2020.

The artiste made this known while fielding questions on HipTV show, Street Hop.

The soft-spoken artiste says he considers his singing career as short term and hopes to be like American Hip Hop Icon, Jay Z, in the near future.

"Sincerely, I don't plan on doing music for more than three years further, In my mind I feel like I want to do something more like a Jay Z, the music is giving me a lot of capital which can be reinvested, the music is giving me a lot of influence, so if in the next three years, I'm able to get the numbers, you could use that to do anything else in life, so I could even become a speaker," he said.

When asked what he would be doing if the music fails to pay his bills, the Afrobeat singer who recently moved to Nigeria having lived in Ghana since 2007, said, " I am a serial entrepreneur, so I will move on to the next thing depending on what I am passionate about at the time

In the interview, the artiste whose real name is Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, talks about how he wasn't expecting to win the 2016 HEADIES Next Rated award. He also shared the inspiration behind his songs such as DJ Spinall's 'Ohema', in which he featured. He also revealed that one of his exes is called Ohema.

In the very revealing interview, Mr Eazi also opened up about walking away from many things in his life from engineering to events, to distribution of products.

Meanwhile, Mr Eazi is currently working towards the release of a mixtape titled "Life Is Eazi: Accra 2 Lagos" in February.

The singer, who broke even in the Nigeria music industry in 2016,is signed on with Wizkid's StarBoy Worldwide label. He is a Mechanical Engineering graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi Ghana.