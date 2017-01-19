19 January 2017

Rwanda: Musician Tom Close Ventures Into Art

By Sharon Kantengwa

Tom Close may be doing well in the music industry, but that is not all that he has got in his hands.

The Ferrari hitmaker is finding a new passion in art. He has ventured into doing illustrations for children books. The singer also writes the books himself.

"I used to draw when I was a kid but when I was blessed with a daughter, I tried to check out available baby books, and I realized that there were very few Kinyarwanda books. That's how I decided on writing them myself since I was able to write and illustrate," he noted.

Born Thomas Muyombo, also a pediatrician at Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Tom Close has already published 50 children's books, written in Kinyarwanda.

"I write educative stories to teach kids to be creative, be able to find answers and solve problems around them," said the singer.

His books are available on market and were published by SBD (School Books Distributors), IGA Publishers.

The 31-year-old singer says this is just the beginning of his journey as an artist, as he intends to keep on writing many books to educate children in their native language.

