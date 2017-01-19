Nigeria: Oil Marketers Lament Huge Subsidy Debt

Lagos — The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA)yesterday said it is currently being challenged by over N660 billion subsidy debt the federal government owed its members nationwide.

This is in addition to the huge interest on bank loans that has caused marketers to stop importing fuel into the country.

Executive Secretary of DAPPMA, Mr Olufemi Adewole, who disclosed this in Lagos, also said marketers halted importation of fuel due to inability to access foreign exchange.

He said marketers currently owe some Nigerian banks over 1 billion dollars which they took as loans to import fuel, and because the government couldn't pay them or pay the bank interest on the loans, the interest accumulated over time.

"The inability to pay or service the loans has not only stalled their further importation of fuel but is threatening the operation of the affected banks and the nation's financial industry at large.

"Foreign exchange remains another big challenge, we don't have forex to import the product, except we are able to get adequate forex.

"For now landing cost on petrol stand over N145 due to high forex rate which posed serious concern to marketers on the price to sell the product," he said.

The DAPPMA scribe appealed to government to provide adequate forex and pay all outstanding debt for marketers to commence importation, adding that no investor will import without having value for their investment.

He said the lingering queue at the Apapa depot was due to marketers' inability to import petrol because of the cost on landing charges which is above N 145, which made it difficult for marketers to import.

According to Adewole, most marketers depend on NNPC imported petrol cargoes,

"The huge debt owed marketer had eluded our operating fund; we are appealing to government to urgently pay outstanding debt which has long overdue.

"Our banks are threatening to debit our account at the current rate at which forex is been sold at N 360 per dollar as against N 197 per dollar that government allocated importation to marketers.

"This means that we are the ones subsidising the imports.