19 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: B/Haram - 276,000 Pregnancies Expected in N/East

By Judd-Leonard Okafor

The United Nations Population Fund estimates there could be up to 276,000 pregnancies in 2017 among women displaced in the Northeast by Boko Haram crisis.

It therefore called for urgent protection of reproductive health and rights of displaced women in the region.

Nearly 53 out of all people internally displaced across the most affected states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa are women and girls-and 1.73 million of them are of child bearing age, the Fund said.

"Our aim is to redouble efforts to ensure that their rights to access health care is protected and the government have all the support they need to overcome overwhelming challenges" Dr Babatunde Osotimehin, UNFPA's executive director said.

He and women affairs minister, Aisha Alhassan undertook a joint mission to the Northeast to advocate for the reproductive health and rights of women and girls, and to closely align UNFPA support with domestic programmes and priorities.

