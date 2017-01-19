Gambia: Fleeing Gambian Says Jammeh's Armoured Tanks Scaring Off Residents

Calabar — A fleeing Gambian who has arrived Calabar in Nigeria, Mrs Fatou Abdoulaye, says heavy buildup of military hardware all over the streets of the national capital Banjul and other parts of the country on the orders of President Yayha Jammeh, is a terrifying experience.

"The tanks were having a scary effect on Gambians and a lot of people like me ran out of the country to keep out of danger," Fatou Abdoulaye told Daily Trust yesterday.

Jammeh who lost the December 1, 2016 presidential election and initially conceded defeat but recanted later, is facing opposition and has resorted to the deployment of the amoured tanks as one of desperate moves to remain in office beyond today when he is expected to hand over power.

Fatou, in her 50s and a private citizen, said a good number of Gambians and foreigners, including Nigerians resident in the country, had fled for fear that there could be military action either by ECOWAS against the regime of Jammeh, or Jammeh himself could decide to attack ECOWAS citizens and interests.

She appealed to Nigeria and other countries to be urgent in helping her country. "We appeal to Nigeria and other friendly countries to kindly help our country. Jammeh is clinging to power by force. Half of the country's population has left the country for fear of bloodshed. We are on our knees begging for God's early intervention because the guy has decorated the streets with military tanks and weapons of mass destruction never before seen in this part of Africa," she said.

She said reports of missing persons in Gambia in recent times were rife, and because of fear the press and people were afraid to speak out.