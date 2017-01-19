Kenya: Price of Eggs Increases in Western Kenya Following Importation Ban

The effects of the ban on importation of chicken and poultry products from Uganda have started being felt in Kenya, with egg prices rising instantly in western region.

The government on Monday banned the importation following an outbreak of bird flu that killed several birds in parts of Uganda, including Entebbe, on Sunday.

Busia chief veterinary officer Juma Ngeiywa on Wednesday directed public health and veterinary officers at Busia and Malaba borders to be on high alert to ensure no poultry products are allowed into Kenya until the situation in Entebbe normalises.

Traders in the region expressed fear that they would run out of stock.

"Uganda is our main supplier for eggs and my stock is running out. Our supplier was supposed to return from Uganda earlier today but he is yet to come," said a worried Christine Ayiego, who sells eggs in Kondele, Kisumu.

She said the wholesale price of a crate of eggs has risen from Sh270 to Sh300 and an egg now costs Sh15, up from Sh10, following the scarcity.

"Half of our eggs are imported from Uganda. It means we will run out of stock and lack work to do," said Mr Paul Bwire, who has an egg store at Bumala.

The ban is expected to affect several businesses in the two countries. On Wednesday, Livestock Principal Secretary Andrew Tuimur said on average, Kenya imports Sh40 million worth of poultry products a year.

CANCELLED PERMITS

The Agriculture ministry also cancelled all permits that had already been issued for the import of poultry in a bid to safeguard the 32 million chicken in the country.

At the same time, the government assured the country of its preparedness to tackle the deadly disease known as avian influenza.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said the agencies directly concerned with either surveillance, prevention, control or management of the disease both at the official border points and within borders had been alerted.

They include police, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Kenya Medical Research Institute, Kenya Wildlife Services, the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Ministry of Education.

Rapid response teams, he said, had been formed and trained, and taken through both table-top and field simulation exercises to enhance their capacities for outbreak response. He added that the teams had been deployed to entry points and common border counties of Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, West Pokot, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori.

Mr Bett asked the public to be on the lookout and report any unusual poultry and wild bird deaths to the nearest veterinary and/or public health authorities "The public should also ensure that all poultry and animals slaughtered for consumption are inspected by qualified veterinary or public health personnel and house domestic birds separately from humans," he said.

Virus worse than Ebola

On Wednesday, a task force was quickly convened by the Zoonotic Disease Unit.

In attendance was the chief research officer at Kemri, Prof Njenga Kariuki, and other epidemiologists on zoonoses.

Prof Kariuki expressed fear that the virus could be worse than Ebola because of the manner in which it is transmitted. "It is aerosolised, meaning one sick person in a plane or matatu will infect all the other passengers," he said.