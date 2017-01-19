19 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Gambia: Nigeria Deploys Fighter Jets, Troops As U.S. Warns Jammeh

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
(file photo).
By Karls Tsokar With Agency Report

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday intensified moves to get the President of The Gambia, Yayah Jammeh, to respect the will of his people expressed at the December 1, 2016 election won by Adama Barrow.

Already, the Nigeria Air Force yesterday deployed a contingent and fighter jets on standby in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. The refusal of Jammeh to quit is making Nigeria to lead ECOWAS countries in a possible military removal of Jammeh from office.

ECOWAS officials had previously met with the The Gambian president, appealing to him to implement the result of the elections, which he lost and conceded defeat, before later calling for its cancellation and insisting that another election must be held. But the regional leaders insist that the adjudged winner of the election, Barrow must take over office tomorrow.

The Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who addressed the Nigerian contingent led by Air Commodore Tajudeen Yusuf before they were airlifted in Kanji at the 117 Air Combat Training Camp, urged them to be good ambassadors of the country and remain disciplined and professional in carrying out their mandate

More on This

The NAF Director, Public Relations and Information (DoPRI), Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa made this known yesterday in a statement issued in Abuja."The NAF today moved a contingent of 200 men and air assets comprising fighter jets, transport aircraft, light utility helicopter as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft to Dakar from where it is expected to operate into The Gambia," the statement read.

According to NAF, the deployment is part of Nigerian contingent of ECOWAS military intervention in The Gambia (ECOMIG) - a standby force tasked by ECOWAS heads of state to enforce the December 1, 2016 election mandate.

"The deployment is also to forestall hostilities or breakdown of law and order that may result from the current political impasse in The Gambia," the statement said.

There will be troops contribution from Senegal, Ghana, Niger, Chad and other countries within the sub-region.

Besides, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abike Dabiri-Erewa yesterday allayed the fear that Nigerians living in The Gambia might be left stranded if anything goes wrong. She said via her twitter handle that "The Naval ship that left for The Gambia will be on standby for evacuation." She also denied reports that a warship has been deployed, as she said it was sent to help evacuate Nigerians living in the troubled country.

Also, the United States. has warned Jammeh, saying he is losing opportunities to peacefully hand over to President-elect Barrow and avoid the consequences of his actions.

According to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report, spokesman of the U.S. Department of State, Mr. John Kirby, said at a press briefing on Tuesday that Jammeh was putting his legacy and The Gambia in peril.

"President Jammeh is losing opportunities to respect the will of The Gambian people and to peacefully hand over power to the president-elect, which is supposed to happen on Thursday.

"Doing so would allow him to leave office with his head held high and to protect The Gambian people from potential chaos. Failure to do so will put his legacy - and, more importantly, The Gambia - in peril, and we have been clear about this," he said.

According to him, the accusation by Jammeh of external interference in The Gambia's internal affairs is not tenable."I don't know what interference he's referring to, but we obviously want to see The Gambia succeed.

"And we want to see the president-elect properly installed and to have in place a government, which is responsible for and responsive to the needs of The Gambian people."

The U.S. had indicated support for ECOWAS to take all necessary action on Jammeh if he fails to hand over to Barrow.

More on This

Fleeing Gambian Says Jammeh's Armoured Tanks Scaring Off Residents

A fleeing Gambian who has arrived Calabar in Nigeria, Mrs Fatou Abdoulaye, says heavy buildup of military hardware all… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.