Hundreds of top civil servants have penned their resignation letters as they plan to exit public service jobs at the national and county governments to contest in the coming General Election.

Two Cabinet Secretaries - Water and Irrigation's Eugene Wamalwa and Devolution and Planning's Mwangi Kiunjuri - are among those set to leave government early next month.

Both Mr Wamalwa and Mr Kiunjuri are not sure which seats to contest for though one of them paid an expression of interest fee at the Jubilee Party to signal he is interested in running for an elective seat.

Some public servants have already quit while others are preparing to leave by the February 7 deadline.

The IEBC has also asked public servants to resign by the set deadline in order to be allowed to participate in the election.

Ambassador to the US Njeru Githae was expected to be among several diplomats to resign after he indicated he would be trying to unseat Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi, but early last week, his contract was renewed meaning he could be staying a little longer in his diplomatic posting.

However, Mr Githae could not be reached on Wednesday to confirm his position.

In an earlier advert, the IEBC warned it would disqualify those who fail to observe the rule.

The CEO, Mr Ezra Chiloba said: "Only the President, Deputy President, MPs, governors and deputy governors, and Members of County Assemblies are exempted from the resignations".

ABDI MOHAMMED

Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammed Abdi Mohammed is also preparing to resign to join the race for Wajir governor's seat.

"Yes, we as supporters of Mr Abdi, the former Cabinet minister, are just waiting to welcome him back home. He is joining the race on a Jubilee Party ticket," said Mr Mohammed Abikhar, who is contesting the Wajir senatorial seat.

Mr Abhikar said that locals had agreed on a power sharing arrangement and dismissed claims that the Ajuran community in Wajir had endorsed Dr Abdulahi Ali as the candidate from the community.

Former civil service chief Francis Kimemia also told the Nation he would resign as required by law to seek election as Murang'a governor adding that he has prepared the ground and was waiting to roll out.

Others expected to quit include Ambassador to Tanzania Ali Chirau Mwakwere, chief executive of Export Promotion Council Ruth Mwaniki among others.

Mr Mwakwere is lining up to join ODM to battle Kwale governor Salim Mvurya, who has joined Jubilee.

Mr Sammy Wakiaga a former chief accounting officer at the National Intelligence Service has already resigned and is campaigning against Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti.

In some counties, officials have lined up to resign threatening key operations. In Meru, nearly 70 per cent of executive members have expressed interest in joining PNU to contest.