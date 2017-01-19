Kenya: Voters Register and Voting System Major Challenges for Chebukati

With about six months to prepare to oversee yet another high-stakes Kenyan General Election, the team led by Mr Wanyonyi Wafula Chebukati is faced with two major tasks: Preparation of the register of voters and getting together the Kenya Integrated Election Management System.

The new-look Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) team is expected to take office this week after President Uhuru Kenyatta formally appointed them.

The Chebukati-led team comes to office about seven months after the Opposition held protests against the outgoing one led by Ahmed Issack Hassan on the basis that it handled the 2013 General Election badly.

Mr Chebukati's team will have about six months to prepare for the big job.

Preparation of the register is going on, with the last phase of mass registration before the August 8 elections under way until February 14, having been launched on Monday. An audit of the register has however been stopped after the Opposition challenged the contract award to KPMG.

Procurement of the system to manage the election was delayed in the initial stages after a company challenged the specifications given by the commission.

WITHDRAW APPLICATIONS

On Tuesday, the Public Procurement Administrative Review allowed companies that had challenged the legality of the procurement to withdraw their applications.

"The (IEBC) is at liberty to proceed with the procurement process," the review board ruled, paving the way for the new team to start work as the secretariat goes ahead to buy devices for the identification of voters and others for the transmission of results.

Led by Mr Ezra Chiloba, the chief executive officer, the IEBC has already awarded the contract for the printing of ballot papers for the election.

To avoid the cases, as in the past, when commissioners were seen as interfering with the day-to-day running of the IEBC, the law was changed to specify their role and that of the secretariat.

The chairman and members of the commission "shall be responsible for the formulation of policy and strategy of the commission and oversight", states the law.

The commissioners are Ms Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina, Mr Boya Molu, Dr Roselyn Kwamboka Akombe, Dr Paul Kibiwott Kurgat, Ms Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Prof Abdi Guliye.

All that remains is for the new commissioners to be sworn into office.

DIGNIFIED EXIT

Mr Hassan and his team will hand over to the new team to ensure there is no vacuum at the top of the IEBC. Part of the agreement to ensure a dignified exit for Mr Hassan's team was payment of their dues.

President Kenyatta met the outgoing commissioners yesterday morning, then in the evening State House announced that he had appointed the new team.

He acted speedily, making the appointment barely 24 hours after the National Assembly approved the nomination of the leaner commission. He had forwarded the seven names to Parliament for vetting and approval on December 29.

"His Excellency the President congratulated the new IEBC officials and expressed confidence that they will deliver their mandate to the expectation of Kenyans," State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said last evening.

However, lawyer Apollo Mboya's case challenging the legality of their recruitment is yet to be determined.

Mr Mboya was one of the rapporteurs appointed by the Opposition to the joint select committee that came up with the agreement through which Mr Hassan's team would leave office and another recruited.

The committee also drafted the law that resulted in a reduction of the size of the IEBC from nine to seven commissioners and made changes to electoral laws seen as important to ensure a credible election.

The Head of State nominated and forwarded the seven names to Parliament for vetting and approval as required by law on December 29 2016.