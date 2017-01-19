18 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: County Official Collapses, Dies While Chairing Meeting

By Godfrey Oundoh

A Samburu County official on Wednesday evening collapsed and died during a meeting at the County headquarters in Maralal Town.

Mr Saidimu Lerankaito, 72, chairman of the County Public Service Board collapsed while chairing a Board meeting.

Mr Lerankaito was declared dead on arrival at the Samburu County Referral Hospital about two kilometres from the County headquarters.

It was not clear what caused the death as his colleagues said he looked well a few minutes before he collapsed and died.

The demise was also confirmed by County Government spokesperson Marmalei Loronyokwe.

The late Lerankaito, previously, worked with Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) and Kenya Dairy Board as a managing-director before he joined the Samburu County Government in 2013.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal who is away on official duty, in an interview with the Nation.co.ke said the County had lost an intellect who was at the fore-front of developing his administration through ensuring quality service.

"It is so unfortunate for the County to lose such a leader who made sure that the Board runs smoothly and ensured labour standards were maintained for the sake of development. I hereby send my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Mr Lerankaito," said Governor Lenolkulal.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later this week.

