Kenya: Kalonzo Shocked as His ID Number Used to Register Voter in Wajir

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was on Wednesday shocked to find his National Identity Card number registered under somebody else as a voter.

Mr Musyoka discovered the anomaly when he visited a voter registration centre at Wagberi Primary School in Wajir East Constituency, during his tour of Wajir County.

According to IEBC voter register, the former Vice President and Cord co-principal's ID number belongs to one Salome Wanjiru Njoroge, born in 1993.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke by phone, Mr Musyoka said he decided to verify the accuracy of his registration details out of curiosity but was shocked to find that if elections were held today he could not have participated.

He said the revelation was clear evidence that the IEBC voter register had massive errors which can easily be used to rig the August elections by locking out legitimately registered voters from casting their ballots.

Mr Musyoka who was accompanied by Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetang'ula, several Wiper MPs and aspirants said the mix up in the names means many people may have been registered as voters using fake ID cards.

"It is now clear what is happening across the country. This explains why the registrar of persons has been retained in office several years after attaining retirement age," the Wiper leader said.

The visit to Wagberi registration centre was prompted by complaints that the Biometric Voter Registration kits were not functioning properly.

That prompted the opposition leaders to visit the station to inspect the progress of the exercise.

He said that the Opposition will not settle for anything short of a free, fair and credible election and urged the new team to move with speed to restore Kenyans' confidence in the electoral process.

"We in the Opposition will not allow such machinations to happen, the voter register must be cleaned up to stop ghost voters from participating in the elections," said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Wetang'ula said the register had been tampered with deliberately to disenfranchise voters and deliver a compromised election.

"Elections are not stolen in a single day. Rigging is a process and it involves dirty schemes of deleting people's names from the register like it had happened with Mr Musyoka," he said.

They explained that as presidential candidates their supporters should stick to vote where they are to enable the Opposition coalition flag bearer achieve the required 25 per cent in at least 24 counties.

"It does not make sense to travel back home to register as a voter. The people back home have sufficient numbers to elect their leaders. You should register here to vote for the leaders you want to lead you because this is where you live," Mr Musyoka told the rally.