Uganda: Kaggwa Named IPHRC Chair

The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission Mr. Med S.K Kaggwa was unanimously elected as the next Chairperson of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with effect from January 2017.

The one year mandate was handed over to Mr Kaggwa during the 10th regular session of the IPHRC which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The IPHRC holds two annual regular sessions, which are convened at its Secretariat in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia or in any other Member States offering to host the session.

This information was revealed on Wednesday, January 18 by Ms Florence Munyira the public affairs manager Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) while addressing journalists at their offices in Kampala.

"The IPHRC was formally launched with the adoption of its statute by the 38th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on 28-30 June 2011 following its incorporation in the New OIC Charter adopted by 11th Islamic Summit held in Dakar, Senegal, on 13-14 March 2008," she said.

According to her, this follows the internationally recognized norms, standards and procedures for ensuring objectivity, independence and professionalism in the performance of its mandated tasks.

She added that IPHRC's objectives and mandate cover a wide range of activities including advising OIC's policy and decision making bodies on all matters in the area of human rights; pursuing interfaith and intercultural dialogue as a tool to promote peace and harmony among various civilizations and to promote the true image of Islam and promoting cooperative working relations with relevant bodies of UN and OIC, as well as relevant regional human rights mechanisms among other objectives.

The Commission comprises 18 Members with established distinction in the area of human rights.

They are elected on the basis of the principle of equitable geographical representation of six members from each of the three geographical regions, namely Africa, Arab and Asia and also gives due regard to gender balance.

Members of the Commission are nominated by respective governments and are elected by the CFM.

Members of the IPHRC are elected by secret ballot and chosen from amongst personalities of the highest reputation, known for their high morality, integrity, impartiality and competence in matters of human rights.

Other newly elected members who will work as Vice Chairpersons of the IPHRC are Dr Rashid AL Balushi from the Arab group and Dr Raihanah Binti Abdullah from the Asia group.

Mr Kaggwa's new assignment is a one-year term and of a part-time nature.