Kenya: Vivian Cheruiyot Opts Out of Police Cross, Trains Sights On London Marathon

Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot will not defend her Kenya Police Service Cross Country title on Saturday at the Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

Cheruiyot, who also won silver in 10,000m at the Rio Olympic Games, and completed a hat-trick of victories at the Police Cross last year, has opted to prepare for her marathon debut in London on April 23.

Before the London race, the World 10,000m champion has lined up for her second half marathon race at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on February 10 in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite Cheruiyot's absence, Kenya Police coach Isaac Kirwa said the field at Police Cross still remains rich what with Geoffrey Kamworor out to defend his men's title.

Cheruiyot is among top Kenyan athletes set for London that includes Olympic champion Jemimah Sumgong, who will be defending her title.

With Cheruiyot missing out, senior women's 10km race is still dotted with some of world finest athletes.

"The Police meet will never miss quality," said Kirwa. "We should also brace up for our first relays where some world champions will be in the mix."

The 2009 World Cross Country champion Florence Kiplagat and Lucy Kabuu, two-time World marathon champion Edna Kiplagat, and African Games 5,000m champion Margaret Chelimo will battle for the title.

Florence Kiplagat, who is the World half marathon record-holder, is preparing to make a return in Spain for Barcelona Half Marathon on February 12.

It's in Barcelona where she set the world half marathon record twice; in 2014 in 1:05:12 before improving it the following year to 1:05:09.

Florence Kiplagat, 2011 World Half Marathon champion, won Berlin Marathon twice in 2011 and 2013 besides Chicago Marathon in 2015 and 2016.

Those out to upstage Kamworor, the 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist, are 2016 World Indoor 3,000m bronze medallist Augustine Choge, who finished second last year, World 5,000m silver medallist Caleb Mwangangi, World 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop and 2013 national champion Philemon Rono.

Also in the men's field is Japheth Bett, 2013 World 5,000m bronze medallist Isaiah Kiplangat, former World marathon record-holder Wilson Kipsang, Geoffrey Mutai and World 1,500m silver medallist Elijah Manangoi.

Olympic and World 800m champion David Rudisha, former World 3,000m steeplechase champion Milcah Chemos, Commonwealth 5,000m champion Mercy Cherono and 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum will compete in the relays.

Meanwhile, Discovery Cross Country race that was due for January 22 will now be staged January 29 in Eldoret. World Half Marathon silver medallist Bedan Karoki has said that he will defend his title.