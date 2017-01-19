18 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nurse Arraigned in Kwale Court Over Wrong HIV Test Results

By Winnie Atieno

A nurse at Diani Health Centre in Kwale County has been charged in relation to an HIV misdiagnosis on a woman in July 2016.

Ms Irene Orina who was arrested on Tuesday, was charged before Kwale Resident Magistrate Paul Mutai Wednesday with recklessness and negligence, causing harm and giving false information to a person working in a public institution.

Ms Orina denied the charges and was released on a Sh100,000 bond or a Sh50,000 cash bail.

Investigating officer Amon Adiema told the court that police had for two weeks been looking for the accused and that even her employer, the county government, did not assist in giving information on her whereabouts.

Her lawyer, George Mungai, asked the court to intervene and have his client's phone which was confiscated by the police, released to her.

Magistrate Mutai ruled that the officers continue holding the phone to facilitate investigations until January 23 when the case will be mentioned.

POLICE RETAIN PHONE

"Your honour, it is true we still have the accused's phone. We have only had contact with her just yesterday (Tuesday) when we arrested her and we are still investigating. She used the phone to communicate and that is what we want to establish," Mr Adiema told the court.

Ms Orina is the second person from the public health centre to be charged in relation to the case where a pregnant Ms Esther Mwakazi was misdiagnosed at the hospital and put on ARVs for three months together with her one-year-old son.

She is now seeking justice after another test by a government agency found that she is negative.

Wednesday, nurses from various hospitals in Kwale County flocked the court to show solidarity with their colleague, having been mobilised by their union.

Also in court was the county's Chief Health Officer, Dr Kishindo Mwaleso, and the county's executive for Health, Dr Athuman Chiguzo.

