18 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hundreds Bid Final Farewell to AIPCK Archbishop Mugecha

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Joseph Kanyi/Daily Nation
Archbishop John Baptista Mugecha at a past function.
By Grace Gitau

Hundreds of mourners Wednesday thronged Gichira Stadium in Tetu, Nyeri County for the funeral of the late Archbishop John Baptista Mugecha of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya (AIPCK).

Followers of his church from as far as Tran Nzoia and Vihiga counties congregated at the venue from as early as 7am.

Among the leaders present included Chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua, Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe, Tetu MP Ndung'u Gethenji and Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu.

The church, however, took issue with being referred to as a splinter group saying AIPCK is the original church.

AIPCK split from African Independent Churches of Africa (AIPCA) in the 1980s and was registered in 2003.

Archbishop Mugecha died on January 9 at the Outspan Hospital in Nyeri where he was receiving treatment.

He will be remembered for the formation of AIPCK, which split from AIPCA.

Archbishop Mugecha was at the heart of leadership wars that hit the AIPCA for several years.

More on This

Night Vigil for Late Archbishop Mugecha to Be Held in Kiambu

A requiem Mass and night vigil for the late Africa Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya (AIPCK) Archbishop John… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.