Kenya: Hundreds Bid Final Farewell to AIPCK Archbishop Mugecha

Hundreds of mourners Wednesday thronged Gichira Stadium in Tetu, Nyeri County for the funeral of the late Archbishop John Baptista Mugecha of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya (AIPCK).

Followers of his church from as far as Tran Nzoia and Vihiga counties congregated at the venue from as early as 7am.

Among the leaders present included Chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua, Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe, Tetu MP Ndung'u Gethenji and Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu.

The church, however, took issue with being referred to as a splinter group saying AIPCK is the original church.

AIPCK split from African Independent Churches of Africa (AIPCA) in the 1980s and was registered in 2003.

Archbishop Mugecha died on January 9 at the Outspan Hospital in Nyeri where he was receiving treatment.

He will be remembered for the formation of AIPCK, which split from AIPCA.

Archbishop Mugecha was at the heart of leadership wars that hit the AIPCA for several years.