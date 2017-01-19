Kenyatta to Push for Voter Registration in Countrywide Tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta will from tomorrow join other politicians in urging Kenyans to register as voters in the last mass registration, which started on Monday.

President Kenyatta will, understandably, kick off his countrywide tour in four counties in the central Kenya region, which is his stronghold going by the number of votes he garnered there in the last General Election.

His spokesman, Manoah Esipisu, said in a statement that the President will start his tour in Murang'a starting at Blue Posts Hotel, just outside Thika, before heading into the Mt Kenya region.

Specifically, he will visit Murang'a, Nyeri, Meru, Laikipia and Kirinyaga counties, and it appears the President will once again not be visiting his home county, Kiambu, where a battle for the governorship between William Kabogo and Ferdinand Waititu is expected to generate some heat.

Mr Esipisu said that from Blue Posts, President Kenyatta will head to Jogoo Kimakia, Gatunyu, Gatanga Junction, Gacharage, Kangari, Kigumo, Kirere, Muthithi, Kaharati, Maragua and Muranga towns, Kahuhia, Kangema and Kiria-ini.

On Friday, the President will be in Nyeri County, and is expected to visit Kiamariga, Kaburuini, Kawarigi, Karatina, Ichamara, Kiandu, Nyeri Town, King'ong'o, Kiganjo and Chaka.

On Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, the President will tour Meru, Laikipia and Kirinyaga counties, respectively.

"Mombasa and Nakuru and many more counties are lined up as the next areas the President will visit to urge Kenyans to register to vote. Details of the visits will be announced at a later date," said Mr Esipisu.

"His Excellency the President desires to see the largest number of Kenyans exercise their democratic right to register as voters, and importantly cast their ballots in August," he added.

Already, Cord chief Raila Odinga has embarked on a similar tour, which started with a meeting with Nairobi County aspirants on Tuesday. Other opposition heads have also started similar tours.