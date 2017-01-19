19 January 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Gambia: Mauritania's President Tries to Intervene in Gambian Political Crisis

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ricci Shryock/VOA
People flee political tensions in Gambia.
By Ken Schwartz And James Butty

Mauritania’s President Ould Abdel Aziz is making a last-minute effort to settle Gambia’s political crisis without the need for military intervention.

Aziz held talks with outgoing President Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to give up power, then went to Senegal late Wednesday to meet with Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow, who is set to be sworn in Thursday in the Gambian capital, Banjul.

However, Aziz told reporters he is “less pessimistic” about a peaceful outcome after talks with both men.

Troops at the border

Troops from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are on the Senegalese border, ready to cross into Gambia if Jammeh still refuses to give up power.

Barrow won the December 1 election. Jammeh, who once vowed to rule Gambia for “a billion years,” initially accepted the results but then changed his mind, citing alleged voting irregularities.

Liberia is the current ECOWAS chair. Liberian Information Minister Eugene Nagbe tells VOA that military force is always the last resort, but that all options are on the table.

More on This

Nagbe said Barrow won the election freely and fairly and that ECOWAS encourages Jammeh to respect the Gambian constitution.

“ECOWAS’ position is very clear, that the mandate of the Gambian people ... as expressed in the election ... must be respected,” Nagbe said. “On Thursday, President-elect Barrow will be inaugurated and he will be recognized not just by ECOWAS but also by the African Union and the rest of the world.”

Gambian troops stand down

Gambian army chief Ousman Badjie told the French news agency Wednesday that his men will not resist other African forces if they cross the border.

“This is a political dispute,” he said. “I am not going to involve my soldiers in a stupid fight.”

With tension and uncertainly hanging thickly in the air, much of the Gambian capital of Banjul was deserted Wednesday. Some tourists boarded special flights out of the country and crowded onto ferries to neighboring Senegal, but other remained behind at resort hotels.

Jammeh, who had seized power in a 1994 coup, retained his office in a series of elections until last month’s ballot.

Many Gambians say they are more than ready for a change in leadership.

Amnesty International and other major human-rights groups accuse Jammeh of having little tolerance for dissent; they say he has killed or jailed many opponents.

He also has threatened to murder homosexuals, and once ordered the kidnapping more than 1,000 villagers accused of being witches. They were forced to drink a vile liquid that sickened them.

More on This

Jammeh's Lawyer Flees, Asks Him to Step Down

Edu Gomez, the lawyer of outgoing leader of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has fled the country to neighbouring Senegal after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.