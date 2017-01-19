18 January 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Central Region - Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality

Asmara — In an assessment meeting recently held, the Ministry of Health branch in the Central region reported that successful activities have been carried out in the reduction of maternal and child mortality.

As regards the factors that influenced the reduction in maternal and child mortality, Dr. Tesfay Solomon, Director of the Health Ministry's branch in the region, explained that enhanced healthcare services, awareness raising programs for traditional midwives, empowerment of prenatal health care among others have been making due contribution for the commendable progress so far registered.

Dr. Tesfay further noted that immunization programs against various contagious diseases, mobile healthcare services delivered to school children and environmental hygiene have been making due contribution in ensuring maternal and child well-being.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Amina Nurhussien, Minister of Heath, said that effective healthcare service has been provided in the region and thus Hazhaz and Biet-Meka'e Hospitals will in 2017 begin to offer surgical services for efficient provision of maternity service.

