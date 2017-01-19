South Africa: Understanding Eskom's Nuclear Ambitions - an Interview With David Nicholls

analysis

In an exclusive interview, CHRIS YELLAND, investigative editor at EE Publishers, posed 10 questions to David Nicholls, Eskom's chief nuclear officer, to explore issues surrounding Eskom's proposed new nuclear procurement programme for South Africa, and to try to understand Eskom's thinking. These are his responses, published in slightly edited form.

Questions around financing of the proposed nuclear new-build in South Africa were specifically excluded from this interview, as this will form part of a subsequent article.

Please comment on suggestions that the nuclear procurement process followed to date by the Department of Energy (DoE) is secretive, illegal and flawed, and that transparency will worsen under Eskom?

Over the last few years, the information discovery and analysis process has been handled by the DoE, in parallel with Eskom in a supporting role. Yes, some people do believe that the nuclear new-build is a done deal, that terms have been agreed to, and that we are now catching up with the paperwork to make it look legal. But Eskom is now handling the procurement, and we are not aware of any such agreement.

Contrary to worsening transparency under Eskom, we will at all times do what we can to avoid being secretive,...