analysis

It is no coincidence that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's version of former PP Thuli Madonsela's preliminary report into the Absa/Bankcorp bailout was leaked just as President Zuma, the Gupta family and those who have illegally benefited from State Capture are slowly being cornered and squeezed. And while the Twitter rent-a-crowd predictably howled "white minority capital", the most obvious question is why the ANC, when it was informed of it all back in the mid '90s, did nothing about grotesque apartheid-era plunder? Someone who was there at the start is veteran journalist and lawyer Martin Welz, editor of Noseweek. He spoke to Daily Maverick. By MARIANNE THAMM.

"History is a needle

for putting men to sleep

anointed with the poison

of all they want to keep"

- Leonard Cohen

Martin Welz has the honour of being one of the most sued investigative journalists in South Africa. In the over two decades that he has published his monthly investigative magazine, Noseweek, he has been threatened by crooked lawyers, tax dodgers, businessmen, corporate robber barons and politicians and survived it all.

He is, in other words, no mafikizolo like so many who have weighed in with regard to the peculiar leak of the...