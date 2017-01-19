19 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Absa Public Protector Report and Other Ghosts of Things Past May Come Back to Haunt ANC

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

It is no coincidence that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's version of former PP Thuli Madonsela's preliminary report into the Absa/Bankcorp bailout was leaked just as President Zuma, the Gupta family and those who have illegally benefited from State Capture are slowly being cornered and squeezed. And while the Twitter rent-a-crowd predictably howled "white minority capital", the most obvious question is why the ANC, when it was informed of it all back in the mid '90s, did nothing about grotesque apartheid-era plunder? Someone who was there at the start is veteran journalist and lawyer Martin Welz, editor of Noseweek. He spoke to Daily Maverick. By MARIANNE THAMM.

"History is a needle

for putting men to sleep

anointed with the poison

of all they want to keep"

- Leonard Cohen

Martin Welz has the honour of being one of the most sued investigative journalists in South Africa. In the over two decades that he has published his monthly investigative magazine, Noseweek, he has been threatened by crooked lawyers, tax dodgers, businessmen, corporate robber barons and politicians and survived it all.

He is, in other words, no mafikizolo like so many who have weighed in with regard to the peculiar leak of the...

South Africa

Premier Willies Mchunu Attends Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana, 21 Jan

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Nquthu Battlefields for the Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana this… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.