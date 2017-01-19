18 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SABC Inquiry Chair 'Dismayed' By Document Leak

Tagged:

Related Topics

The chairperson of the parliamentary ad hoc committee looking into the SABC board is "dismayed" that a working document from the inquiry has been leaked.

The document was meant to aid MPs during deliberations about the inquiry process on Thursday and Friday, ad hoc committee chairperson Vincent Smith said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The working document was prepared as a foundation upon which a constructive meeting of the committee and deliberations will commence, and it was drafted for that purpose only," Smith said.

"It has no standing as an official document of the committee until deliberations are exhausted, possibly by Friday."

He did not say who he thought was responsible for the leak, or its consequences for the committee's work.

ACDP MP and ad hoc committee member Steve Swart told News24 on Wednesday that the working document had no legal standing yet. He expected it to be amended substantially when the committee met on Thursday.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said in a statement on Wednesday that the party was studying the working document. The draft was a "good start", but more work was needed, she said.

The working document contains recommendations of forensic probes into allegations that several witnesses at the committee had made about deals between SABC, MultiChoice, and the Gupta-owned The New Age.

Source: News24

South Africa

Premier Willies Mchunu Attends Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana, 21 Jan

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Nquthu Battlefields for the Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana this… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.