South Africa: Franziska Murder Accused Denied Bail

One of the four men arrested for the murder, rape and robbery of teenager Franziska Blöchliger was denied bail in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Howard Oliver, who has denied raping and murdering the teen, kept his head bowed as the bail judgment was passed.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa found he had failed to show exceptional circumstances warranting his release for the schedule six offences.

Some members of the public smiled or seemed relieved by the court's ruling.

A post-mortem found that Franziska, 16, was strangled and suffocated and had sustained blunt-force trauma when she was attacked in Tokai Forest on March 7.

At a previous appearance, it emerged a second accused in the case, Jonathan Jonas, who allegedly had the gun that was used in Blöchliger's murder, was serving time in jail for another previous case.

It also previously emerged that a third accused in the case, Daniel Easter, had not appeared in court on December 13, when a warrant for his arrest was issued, because he had been sick.

Easter, who was allegedly in possession of Blöchliger's stolen cellphone following her murder, was released on R1 000 bail last year.

The fourth accused in the case, Jerome Moses, who allegedly helped to sell her cellphone, is also out on bail.

When Blöchliger's body was found she was naked and on her knees, with her neck twisted in an unnatural position.

According to police, a bra and T-shirt had been used to strangle her and one of her shoelaces had been tied around her neck. She was bleeding from the face and genitals.

