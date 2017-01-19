South Africa: Elusive Colenso Rape Accused Sentenced to 25 Years Imprisonment

press release

Recently a case of rape which was investigated by the Ladysmith Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) was finalised in the Estcourt Regional Court. On 13 December 2016, the accused, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident and is now aged 24, was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for housebreaking and common robbery as well as 10 years imprisonment each for two counts of rape.

The court matter stems from an incident which occurred on 26 February 2009, at Roosboom, Colenso. During the early hours of the morning, the accused broke into a house where he raped two women living there, a 17 and 21-year-old. He also robbed them of R30 cash and a cell phone before fleeing. The suspect proved to be elusive but, in 2015 he was traced and arrested.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the Ladysmith SAPS and FCS units for their sterling work. "We will continue to send rapist to jail where they belong," he said.