18 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Elusive Colenso Rape Accused Sentenced to 25 Years Imprisonment

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Recently a case of rape which was investigated by the Ladysmith Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) was finalised in the Estcourt Regional Court. On 13 December 2016, the accused, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident and is now aged 24, was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for housebreaking and common robbery as well as 10 years imprisonment each for two counts of rape.

The court matter stems from an incident which occurred on 26 February 2009, at Roosboom, Colenso. During the early hours of the morning, the accused broke into a house where he raped two women living there, a 17 and 21-year-old. He also robbed them of R30 cash and a cell phone before fleeing. The suspect proved to be elusive but, in 2015 he was traced and arrested.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the Ladysmith SAPS and FCS units for their sterling work. "We will continue to send rapist to jail where they belong," he said.

South Africa

Premier Willies Mchunu Attends Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana, 21 Jan

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Nquthu Battlefields for the Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana this… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.