South Africa: Proteas Women Clinch Bangladesh Odi Series

The Proteas women took an unassailable 3-1 lead in their five-match, one-day international (ODI) series when they beat Bangladesh by a convincing 94 runs at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors posted a challenging 251/7 after electing to bat first, with Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon scoring a respective 79 (108 balls, six fours) and 47 (54 balls, seven fours) runs.

Bangladesh's Khadija Tul Kubra had the most success with the ball in hand, taking three wickets for 48 in 10 overs.

The South African bowling unit did a remarkable job to restrict the hosts to 157.

Ayabonga Khaka led the pack with her 3/34, with Moseline Daniels (2/21) and Matshipi Marcia Letsoalo (2/39) returning two wickets each.

Fargana Hoque did her best to hold the innings together, hitting 67 runs from 144 deliveries, but wickets tumbled at too rapid a pace for her to maintain a lasting partnership.

Van Niekerk is delighted with the team's result and credited her batters for setting up the innings when required and the bowlers for remaining constantly good throughout.

"We're very happy to clinch the series and not take it all the way to the fifth game," she said.

"Our batters, when we batted first showed some responsibility and resilience and took us to a really good score. Everybody chipped in to get us there.

"Our bowlers have been our pride and joy for the last few seasons and series, hopefully they can continue in the same way throughout."

Remaining fixture

Friday, January 20 - 5th ODI at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium

Source: Sport24