Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - 18 January - Cameroon Ruin Guinea-Bissau's Fairy Tale

Photo: Confédération Africaine de Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his second goal of the Africa Cup of Nations to earn hosts Gabon a point from their match with Burkina Faso.

Thursday holds the tasty prospect of a North African derby between Algeria and Tunisia, but Wednesday had plenty to offer in the action stakes. ANTOINETTE MULLER picks the bits from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations you might have missed.

Normal service resumed in the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday when Cameroon continued their quest to secure their fifth title. They top Group A after two matches and looked in much better touch against Guinea-Bissau after failing to pick up all three points against Burkina Faso.

Thursday holds the tantalising prospect of the North African derby between Algeria and Tunisia, but first, let's recap what you might have missed on Wednesday.

Cameroon come from behind to beat Guinea-Bissau

A cracking strike from Piqueti in the 13th minute put shock qualifiers Guinea-Bissau ahead. As good of a goal as it was - from in front of the goal, nudged into the top left corner - Cameroon's defence left much to be desired. Piqueti ran circles around three defenders who could have just stuck their feet out to put him off. Instead, they fumbled around like taxidermy lions rather than indomitable ones. So ropey was the defence that a taxidermy lion...