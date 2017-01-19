South Africa: Reflections On 'Lumka' - We Need to Talk About the Way We Talk

analysis

After more than a week of furore in the media and tension in the political sphere, we all know exactly which incident we refer to when we say "Lumka". I have decided to add my voice to the discussion, not about my colleague and friend Lumka Oliphant, but rather the issue that was widely discussed. By JACQUES VAN ZUYDAM.

Lumka Oliphant is the spokeswoman of the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini. She recently posted a strongly worded message on social media criticising those who questioned Minister Dlamini's sobriety.

Many weighed in, and this week she apologised for using an undoubtedly offensive isiXhosa expression, which until then was probably unknown to most non-Xhosa speakers. Everyone agreed that it is "not cool" to say that to someone (in public, at least). From my point of view, one positive aspect that can be taken from this saga is that many people have now heard that it is not cool to say so, and the expression has since become a no-no to say publicly - in true Victorian tradition.

I'd like to reflect on this a little further. First, such expressions are found in all languages, including isiXhosa and the other 10 official...