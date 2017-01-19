South Africa: Senior Manager of City of Johannesburg Municipality Arrested for R40 Million Fraud

press release

Gauteng — The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crimes Unit in Gauteng have arrested a 29-year-old City of Johannesburg senior manager on allegations of fraud and corruption.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday following a two year probe where the Candidate Building Valuer is accused of embezzling R40million. The senior manager is alleged to have devalued numerous building prices between August 2013 and October 2014 in the inner city for personal gain. It is believed that the suspect is part of a syndicate. The investigations are at an advanced stage and more arrests are imminent.

Gauteng Provincial Head for Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Prince Mokotedi is pleased with the arrest. "The continuous efforts in rooting out corruption in government are yielding good results. We have committed ourselves to the citizens of South Africa that we will not relent from doing our job without fear or favour. These arrests should serve as a stern warning to those who are mistaken in thinking that they are invincible and difficult to detect," he said.

This arrested is the ninth arrest linked to the City of Johannesburg by the Hawks this month. Last week eight suspects, stationed at Martindale Licensing Department and Sandton Drivers Testing Centre respectively, were arrested by the Hawks for fraud and corruption.

The senior manager is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.