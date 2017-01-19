South Africa: Premier Willies Mchunu Attends Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana, 21 Jan

press release

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Nquthu Battlefields for the Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana this Saturday, 21 January 2017.

His Majesty, the King and Amakhosi will honour the warriors who fought and won decisively protecting the Zulu Kingdom against the British invasion 138 years ago.

Importantly, the commemoration will be used as a platform to build on the unity that we have achieved over the years of struggle and selfless dedication by many of our kings, chiefs, warriors, and by our proud ordinary men and women. We will renew ties and reflect on the history that makes us known as the Rainbow Nation.

It must be remembered that at one stage, Natal as it was then known, played-host to many battles, conflicts and confrontations in South Africa.

Historical records show that the following battles were fought in this province:-

Voortrekker: Blood River 16 December 1838

Anglo-Zulu: Isandlwana 22 January

First War of Independence: 1881

Anglo-Boer: 1899 -1902

Political Violence in the late 80s and 90s

All of these wars were fought by those who yearned for independence, political self-determination, protection of cultural identity and language, and by those who wanted access to land on one hand and those who were against the forceful seizure of land on the other hand.

These wars, the Battle of Sandlwana in particular, proved pivotal to South Africa's geo-political evolution. Critically, these battles served as an inspiration to many generations of ordinary people and leaders who found themselves at the forefront of a broader struggle to build a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous society in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Premier Willies Mchunu, members of the executive council, members of parliament, mayors and other dignitaries will attend the event.

The media is invited to attend and to RSPV through Regi Khumalo on 079 751 6108.

