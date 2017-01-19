South Africa: Young Serial Rapist Arrested By Pinetown FCs

press release

Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit arrested a 22-year-old serial rapist in the early hours of this morning. Since September 2016, the suspect has been terrorizing the young victims, aged between 11 and 22 years old, in the Pinetown area. In all incidents, the suspect would approach the victims in the Pinetown CBD, befriend them and the lure them towards the nearby forest, at some stage he would threaten the victims with a knife and eventually rape them.

In a recent incident, yesterday 17 January 2017, the victim (22) was in Pinetown Centre proceeding to Pep Store when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect asked the victim's name and befriended the victim. He further requested the victim to accompany him to fetch the money from his mother who is a domestic worker. As they were walking in Lahee Park, the suspect grabbed the victim and forced her to the bushes and raped her.

The case was reported at the Pinetown police Station and handed over to Pinetown FCS for further investigation. The members worked tirelessly and the suspect was arrested.