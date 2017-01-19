South Africa: Western Cape Social Development Intervenes On Teen Sex Tape

press release

Cape teen sextape: Department to intervene

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) will enlist the assistance of the South African Police Services (SAPS) to investigate a matter involving three alleged minors recording themselves involved in sexual acts, and posting it online.

This act could constitute the production and distribution of child pornography, and could bring psycho-social harm to the minors involved.

It is important to remember that these are minors, and the law enjoins us to always act in the best interests of children.

DSD has arranged for its social workers to make contact with the minors and their parents. They will assess the children to determine an appropriate level of assistance to the children and their families in terms of the Children's Act of 2005.

Part of our interventions will include raising awareness on the health and legal risks of children engaging in sexual activities with each other, even if it is perceived to be consensual.

The Department is appealing to the public not to view or share the online video, as this would be in contravention of legislation aimed at protecting children, such as the Film & Publications Act of 1996, and the Children's Act. We also appeal to parents to be aware of their children's online activities, and take necessary steps to educate and protect them.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development