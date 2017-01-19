18 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Trial of Tokai Forest Murder Accused Sent to High Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

One of the four men arrested for the murder, rape, and robbery of teenager Franziska Blöchliger will soon go on trial in the Western Cape High Court.

Howard Oliver, 28, a married father of two, heard this after the Wynberg Magistrate's Court turned down his bail application on Wednesday.

Oliver was expected to appear for a pre-trial hearing in the High Court on February 3.

The trial of his three co-accused was separated and would be heard in the lower court at a later stage.

Oliver claimed that, while he had robbed the 16-year-old Kalk Bay girl as she jogged through Tokai Forest on March 7, he had not killed her.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa found Oliver had failed to show exceptional circumstances warranting his release on bail.

'Public trust'

He said Oliver had placed himself at the scene of the crime. Oliver had conceded that he robbed the girl for financial gain and sold her phone.

Oliver has three previous convictions - one for assault in 2007, theft in 2009, and robbery in 2011.

Bawa was of the opinion that Oliver was likely to commit a schedule one offence if released.

"Further, the court finds that given the extended media coverage on this case, his release will erode public trust, especially [considering] the admissions that he has already made."

Some members of the public smiled and seemed relieved by the court's ruling.

Oliver's lawyer, Monique Carstens, withdrew her services due to financial constraints. He would now apply for Legal Aid.

A post-mortem found that Franziska was strangled and sustained blunt force trauma.

Co-accused

At a previous appearance, it emerged that a second accused in the case, Jonathan Jonas - who allegedly had the gun that was used in Blöchliger's murder - was serving time in jail in connection with another case.

A third accused in the case, Daniel Easter, failed to appear in court on December 13, because he had allegedly been sick. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

Easter, who was allegedly in possession of Blöchliger's stolen cellphone following her murder, was released on R1 000 bail in 2016.

The fourth accused, Jerome Moses, who allegedly helped sell her cellphone, was out on bail.

Blöchliger was found naked and on her knees, with her neck twisted into an unnatural position.

According to police, a bra and T-shirt had been used to strangle her. One of her shoelaces was tied around her neck. She was bleeding from the face and genitals.

Source: News24

South Africa

Premier Willies Mchunu Attends Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana, 21 Jan

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Nquthu Battlefields for the Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana this… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.