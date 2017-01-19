Eritrea: Support to Families of Martyrs

18 January 2017

Mendefera — At a meeting they held with administrative bodies on 17 January, the residents of Emni-Hayli expressed readiness to sustain efforts towards supporting families of martyrs and needy nationals.

Mr. Berhane Menghesha, administrator of Emni-Hayli sub-zone, commended the residents of the sub-zone for the efforts they exerted in the renovation of 32 km long road that connects Emni-Hayli with Adi-Behaylay as well in the renovation and construction of classrooms.

Mr. Berhane further explained that the residents of the area have ploughed farmland of 600 families of martyrs while Government employees in the sub-zone have donated 40,000 Nakfa in a bid to support families of martyrs.

The participants of the meeting on their part shared views as regards reinforcement of ties between the administrative office and the residents so as to create viable platform for the implementation of development programs.

