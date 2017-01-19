Eritrea: Material Support By Youth From Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean youth residing abroad have donated stationary materials to the Afabet Secondary School. Commanding the youth for the contribution they made, Mr. Ahmed Abr, Directory of the school, explained that the donated materials which include photocopiers and printers will make due contribution in facilitating the teaching and learning process.

Representative of the youth on his part explained that the initiative of cooperation will continue in an enhanced manner.

Meanwhile, Eritreans residing in Böblingen, Germany have donated 40,000 Euro for the National Association of War Disabled Veterans.